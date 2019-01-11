BJP National Council meeting Live Updates: Everyone has bank account because of PM Modi, says Swaraj

NEW DELHI: Setting the agenda of its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, the two-day BJP National Council meeting commenced in New Delhi's Ramlila Ground on Friday evening. In attendance were all top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and many others.

The entire area around the Ramlila Maidan and the roads leading to the venue turned saffron as thousands of BJP leaders from across the country descended in the national capital.

Here are the live updates from the venue:

Glimpses from the ongoing BJP National Convention at the historic Ramlila ground, New Delhi. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 11, 2019

* "When we came to power in 2014, 1/3 of the population didn’t have a bank account. When PM noticed it, he ordered banks to go to people and open a zero balance bank account. It's because of our PM's strong will that everyone has a bank account today," says EAM Sushma Swaraj.

* PM Modi will present his valedictory address on Saturday.

* PM Modi, LK Advani, Amit Shah and Sushma Swaraj light the opening ceremonial lamp.

* Delhi BJP general secretary Ravinder Gupta said over 1000 party workers have been deployed for successful completion of the meeting.

"Meals keeping taste of partymen from different parts of the country have been prepared for over 12,000 persons. Also, separate arrangements for cooking of food for 500 dignitaries have been put in place," Gupta said.

* Heavy security arrangements in place in view of the meet. A temporary PMO has been set up at the venue for the Prime Minister and an office has also been prepared for Shah.