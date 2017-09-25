close
BJP National Executive hails Modi for resolving of Doklam standoff

"The most important thing that was discussed during the National Executive meeting was the Doklam military standoff with China, as a rift was created between India and China," Nitin Gadkari told reporters.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 23:21
BJP National Executive hails Modi for resolving of Doklam standoff

New Delhi: The BJP National Executive on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for showing political maturity in the amicable resolution of the Doklam military standoff with China.

"The most important thing that was discussed during the National Executive meeting was the Doklam military standoff with China, as a rift was created between India and China," Nitin Gadkari told reporters at a press conference briefing about the political resolution that was passed in the National Executive meeting.

The National Executive meeting of the BJP was attended by over 13 Chief Ministers and over 1,400 legislators and 334 parliamentarians.

He said that many people were worried what would happen and even "internationally people thought that there might be a war between India and China".

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an example of "political maturity and diplomacy" as he went to China and held talks with the Chinese President.

Hailing Modi`s policy of having cordial relations with the neighbouring countries, Gadkari said, "He always prefers the neighbourhood first policy."

He also said that the people now visiting any country in the world feel that respect for India has increased under Modi. "Modiji has shown diplomacy and patience to sort out the Doklam issue," Gadkari added.

Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a standoff at Doklam in the Sikkim sector for two and a half months, which was resolved on August 28 ahead of the BRICS summit hosted by China.

Earlier in the day, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that party President Amit Shah also hailed Modi on the Doklam issue.

Briefing reporters, Goyal said, "Shah also hailed Modi on how the Doklam issue was sorted out through positive dialogues and diplomatic measures."

"Shah also said that political will was demonstrated by the BJP government to solve the Doklam standoff," Goyal said.

TAGS

BJP national executiveModiDoklam standoffBJPPrime Minister Narendra ModiDoklam military standoffChina

