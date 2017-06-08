BJP observes hartal in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Shops and business establishments remained closed in the district and vehicles kept off the roads today in response to a hartal called by BJP to protest against attack on the party's district office here.

Schools and educational institutions also did not function in the district. Kerala State Transport Corporation suspended its services from different centres.

However, in some place, KSRTC conducted services on convey basis, Police said.

So far no untoward incident was reported from any part of the district in connection with the hartal, police said.

Two unidentified persons on a two-wheeler had hurled a 'petrol' bomb at the BJP's district office here on Wednesday.

However, no one was in the office when the incident took place.

BJP had alleged that CPI(M) was behind the attack.