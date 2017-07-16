close
BJP parliamentary board to decide vice-presidential candidate

Polling in the vice-presidential election will be held in August 5 and counting will take place the same day. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 18:24

New Delhi: A meeting of BJP parliamentary board will be held here on Monday to decide the name of vice-presidential candidate, party sources said.

The meeting of the board will be held a day before the end of nominations for the vice-presidential elections. 

The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and other members of the board. 

Congress and several other major opposition parties have already declared former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi as their vice-presidential candidate.

Polling in the vice-presidential election will be held in August 5 and counting will take place the same day. 
 

