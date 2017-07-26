close
BJP Parliamentary Board to meet today; Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to raise issues

The meeting, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, is expected to raise several pertinent issues.

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 11:26
BJP Parliamentary Board to meet today; Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to raise issues
BJP Parliamentary Board is scheduled to meet today evening

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP Parliamentary Board is scheduled to meet today evening around 7 pm.

The meeting, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and other members of the board, is expected to raise several pertinent issues.

Questioning BJP lawmaker's attendance in the Parliament, Prime Minister Modi passed a stern message to party members asking ministers to focus on the attendance percentage. He further stated that there is an urgent need to overcome the flaw.

PM Modi also underlined the absence of BJP lawmakers in the Rajya Sabha, informed news agency ANI.

The meeting also discussed celebration plans of the upcoming 70th Independence Day.

"Our Prime Minister said that this year there will be nationwide celebrations from starting from August 9 till August 15. After which for 15 days a sankalp yatra will be conducted throughout the nation, pledging development of nation and every individual," said Parliamentary Affair Minister Ananth Kumar.

PM Modi also questioned why so many votes of lawmakers and legislators were cancelled in the Presidential election, especially since the entire process of casting votes was explained on TV monitors.

At least 77 votes were cancelled of which 21 are MPs.

PM Modi further said that such MPs did not meet the expectations of the people of the area who selected them. 

TAGS

Narendra ModiBJP Parliamentary Board Meetall BJP MPsAmit Shah

