हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

BJP Parliamentary meeting, to take stock of state poll debacles, underway

To stake stock of the recent debacle in state polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently holding its Parliamentary meeting in the national capital on Thursday. 

BJP Parliamentary meeting, to take stock of state poll debacles, underway
ANI photo
Play

To stake stock of the recent debacle in state polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently holding its Parliamentary meeting in the national capital on Thursday. 

The meet, which was held in the Parliament library building in New Delhi, was attended by PM Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah, Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Prakash Javadekar, Kiren Rijiju, Ravi Shankar Prasad, senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani. The party faced its' biggest setback in the five-state poll results since it stormed to power at the Centre in 2014. 

The meeting will be held in two phases. The first was the Parliamentary committee meeting that began at 9:30 am. The second meeting will start at 2 pm and is likely to continue for seven hours. The state presidents and in-charges of BJP are likely to attend the meets.

BJP emerged as the second largest party following a nerve-wracking finish in Madhya Pradesh, winning 109 seats, as opposed to Congress' 114 seats, after 15 long years. The party also lost its ruling position in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

 

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsBJP meeting

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close