BJP Parliamentary Party felicitates PM Narendra Modi, discusses key Bills

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by the Bharatiya Janata Party MPs during the Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday for defeating the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha by a huge margin. The Parliamentary Party credited PM Modi's leadership for the opposition loss and expressed confidence that the BJP-led Union Government will continue to perform well and as per the expectations of the citizens of the country.

As soon as the meeting began, PM Modi was honoured by his colleagues with a garland. Senior BJP leaders included Lal Krishna Advani, party president Amit Shah, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari and Ananth Kumar lauded PM Modi's leadership with Shah also giving the Prime Minister a laddu.

It was the first meeting of the BJP Parliamentary party during the Monsoon session of Parliament and was held in the library. Important legislations like the Triple Talaq Bill and OBC Commission Bill were also discussed. The government is aiming to get these bills passed in Parliament during the current Monsoon session. The Lok Sabha has passed the bills and they are pending in the Rajya Sabha.

The meeting also assumes significance as Dalit organisations including key BJP ally in Bihar, the Lok Jansjhakti Party of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan - have announced Bharat Bandh on August 9 seeking Centre response on provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Paswan's son Chirag, a Lok Sabh MP from Jamui, had warned of massive protests and Bharat Bandh on August 9 if a new Bill or Ordnance is not brought in at the earliest to 'strengthen' the provisions of the Act that was passed in 1989.