﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 15:02
BJP President Amit Shah meets RSS leaders to discuss Vice President candidate

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Thursday met two senior RSS leaders Bhaiyyaji Joshi and Krishna Gopal to discuss the ruling NDA's candidate for the August 5 Vice President's election.

According to sources, the three met at Keshav Kunj -- the RSS headquarters in Delhi -- where they held an over half-an-hour discussion on the candidate to be nominated by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The sources said the BJP is now expected to hold a meeting of its Parliamentary Board in a day or two before the name of its candidate is announced.

The BJP President was with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to release a coffee table book "Narendra Damodardas Modi: The Making of a Legend" authored by Sulabh International chief Bindeshwar Pathak.
 

