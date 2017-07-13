BJP President Amit Shah meets RSS leaders to discuss Vice President candidate
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Thursday met two senior RSS leaders Bhaiyyaji Joshi and Krishna Gopal to discuss the ruling NDA's candidate for the August 5 Vice President's election.
According to sources, the three met at Keshav Kunj -- the RSS headquarters in Delhi -- where they held an over half-an-hour discussion on the candidate to be nominated by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The sources said the BJP is now expected to hold a meeting of its Parliamentary Board in a day or two before the name of its candidate is announced.
The BJP President was with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to release a coffee table book "Narendra Damodardas Modi: The Making of a Legend" authored by Sulabh International chief Bindeshwar Pathak.