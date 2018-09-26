हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP

BJP rakes up my name every time they are cornered: Robert Vadra hits back at Centre

He also alleged that the Centre has been doing a 'baseless political witch-hunt' against him.

NEW DELHI: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra on Wednesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) levels allegations against him whenever they are faced with issues that 'expose the government'.

"It used to amaze me in the beginning but now it has become wholesale farce that BJP rakes up my name every time they are cornered whether its falling rupee, soaring oil prices or this latest number when they have been totally exposed selling out nation on Rafale," Vadra said.

He also alleged that the Centre has been doing a 'baseless political witch-hunt' against him. "Having all the agencies under their beck and call....No one knows better than the present government and the BJP that they have indulged in a baseless political witch hunt against me for the last 4 years," he said. 
 
He demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the allegations levelled against in the Rafale deal. "They should man up with their 56 inch chests and tell the nation the truth about the RAFALE deal, rather than hiding behind a bunch of lies that the people are fed up of hearing them repeat," Vadra said in a statement.

The BJP had recently pointed fingers at Vadra with Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat alleging that the UPA government had called off the multi-billion dollar deal after a private company linked to Vadra was not chosen as a broker. 

