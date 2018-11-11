हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhishek Manu Singhvi

BJP rakes up Ram temple issue whenever elections come: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday accused the BJP of indulging in "cheap politics" by raking up the issue of Ram temple only before elections.

BJP rakes up Ram temple issue whenever elections come: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday accused the BJP of indulging in "cheap politics" by raking up the issue of Ram temple only before elections.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "insulting" Lord Rama, Singhvi questioned why the Narendra Modi government at the Centre failed to bring an ordinance in the last four years.

"Before every elections, they remember the Ram Mandir. They have their governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre but they did nothing before elections," the All India Congress Committee spokesperson said at a press conference here.

"They raise the temple issue before elections, do cheap politics and thereafter forget it," he added.

Singhvi said as the matter was pending before the Supreme Court, the BJP by talking about bringing an ordinance for Ram temple was "insulting" lord Rama.

"Was there any ban on bringing an ordinance in the last four-and-a-half years? What made them consider bringing it before the elections? These are all political stunts," he said.

Singhvi further alleged that the Modi-led government only weakened institutions in its rule and accused the BJP of dividing people and society.

He also targeted Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje alleging that the crime rate had increased under her rule in the state which will vote in a single phase on December 7.

"Law and order situation in the state is poor. Despite a woman chief minister in power, women and children do not feel secure. Criminals are committing serious crimes in the open," he said.

Singhvi further said that there had been a significant rise in crimes like rape, dacoity and abduction among others under the BJP government in Rajasthan.

He claimed that the Congress was going to form the next government in the state. 

Tags:
Abhishek Manu SinghviBJPRam TempleAyodhyaUttar Pradesh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close