BJP

BJP ready to face polls in Telangana anytime: BJP's state unit president K Laxman

Recalling that TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had supported the idea of simultaneous polls in the country, he said Rao needs to explain why he has suddenly changed his mind. 

File photo: ANI

Hyderabad: Amid speculation about the advancement of Assembly polls in Telangana, BJP's state unit president K Laxman on Wednesday said his party was ready to face polls whenever they are held.

Assembly polls in Telangana are scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year.

"We are ever ready... We are ready to face elections whenever they are held," he told PTI here prior to a meeting of the party's core committee tonight.

Laxman, however, said the ruling TRS needs to tell people why it wants to go for early polls if it is so.

Recalling that TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had supported the idea of simultaneous polls in the country, he said Rao needs to explain why he has suddenly changed his mind. 

