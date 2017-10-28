BJP richest national party with Rs 893.88 crore, Mayawati's BSP second; DMK wealthiest regional party: ADR

New Delhi: The two main political parties of Tamil Nadu, the DMK and the AIADMK have the highest income amongst all regional parties.

According to Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has the highest income of Rs 77.63 crores amongst all regional parties, followed by All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with Rs 54.938 crores and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with Rs 15.978 crores.

Parties with top three income alone comprise more than 67 percent of the total income of 32 regional parties, collectively, the ADR reported.

The report, prepared by ADR focuses on income and expenditure of regional parties during the Financial Year 2015-16, as submitted by the parties to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Total income and expenditure of regional political parties for FY 2015-16:

Total income of the 32 regional parties for FY 2015-16 was Rs 221.48 crores of which the parties spent Rs 111.48 crores and declared an unspent amount of Rs 110 crores (49.67 percent unspent of total income).

14 out of 32 regional parties have reported incurring expenditure more than their total income. Out of these, 3 parties, JVM-P, Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have spent close to 200 percent of their total income in the FY 2015-16.

Assets and liabilities of national parties – FY 2004-05 to 2015-16

During FY 2004-05, the declared asset of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was Rs 122.93 crores which increased by 15 percent to Rs 893.88 crores during FY 2015-16.

BJP has the highest capital at present after declaring Rs 868.889 cr followed by Rs 557.38 crores of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The reserve funds of BJP, between FY 2004-05 and 2015-16 increased by 700 percent while that of Indian National Congress (INC) increased by 169 percent. Highest percentage increase was seen in All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) with 13447 percent followed by BSP with 1194 percent.