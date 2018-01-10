BJP, RSS have extremist elements, won’t tolerate those disturbing peace: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that his government would not tolerate groups that disturb peace, even as he hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Accusing BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal of “disturbing peace”, the Karnataka Chief Minister alleged that there were extremist elements in the group.

“BJP, RSS, Bajrang Dal have extremist elements. Government will not leave those who disturb peace, we will not tolerate it, doesn't matter if it is SDPI or Bajrang Dal, which ever organisation it is, we will not tolerate it,” said the Congress leader.

This came even as BJP chief Amit Shah alleged that the government in Karnataka in anti-Hindu.

"This govt of Karnataka is doing vote bank politics, it is an anti-Hindu govt. They have withdrawn all cases against SDPI, which is an anti-India organisation," Amit Shah said while addressing the 'Parivartana Yatra' in Chitradurga in Karnataka.

Keeping up his attack on the Congress government, he said that he had come to the state to bust the myth which the CM had created that the Centre has not done anything for Karnataka. "I have come to answer the CM's question on what has Centre done for Karnataka. In 13th Finance Commission under UPA, Rs 88,583 cr was allocated for Karnataka, under our government in 14th Finance Commission, Karnataka was given 2 lakh 19 thousand crore," he claimed.