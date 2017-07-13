BJP rules out reunion with Janata Dal(U), says not interested in breaking any alliance

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday ruled out any reunion with the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-U in Bihar even if it snaps ties with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Talking to IANS, Modi said that only the BJP Parliamentay Board can decide on any political developments in Bihar. "There is no such plan with the BJP (of tying up with JD-U). In case of any fresh political development, the BJP Parliamentary Board alone is empowered to take a decision," Modi, a former Deputy Chief Minister.

On being asked about Bihar BJP President Nithyanand Rai's reported remarks that the BJP would consider providing outside support to the JD-U if it snaps ties with Lalu Prasad's RJD Modi said that Rai had denied making such a statement.

Modi said the Janata Dal-United and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have supported each other on certain issues but this should not be seen as the two parties coming together. "The support (in the Presidential election) is issue based and nothing more should be read into it. The BJP has supported Nitish Kumar's liquor prohibition policy and he has supported the NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind," he told IANS.

"The BJP is not interested in breaking any alliance or government. The government will only fall because of the corruption (charges) and other things against its partners. Our party was not hatching any conspiracy to destabilise the 'mahagathbandhan', " said the BJP leader.

Modi said the people had given a mandate to the Grand Alliance of the Nitish Kumar-led JD-U, RJD and the Congress and they should run the government.

Asked about the Bihar Chief Minister's "silence" over the allegations of corruption against Tejashwi Yadav, Modi said, "The day Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad made the alliance, he had compromised with his integrity and transparency. He joined hands with Lalu Prasad to remain in power and now it has become a 'gale ki haddi' for him.

"The only option left with him is to dismiss Tejashwi Yadav," he said.

Modi also said that during his stint as NDA Chief Minister, he had set a very high benchmark. In that light, he must dismiss Lalu Prasad's son, the BJP leader said.

Howeverm, this was not the first time Modi had demanded sacking of Lalu Prasad's minister sons -- Tejashwi and Tej Pratap -- from Bihar government.

"After maintaining silence for four days, Nitish Kumar has given an ultimatum to the RJD to give a point-by-point rebuttal on the alleged corruption allegations," Modi said.

"The RJD has taken a stand that Tejashwi Yadav won't resign. Now Nitish Kumar has to take a call." He said Nitish Kumar cannot give "good governance" in the company of Lalu Prasad.

A few days back, the CBI carried out raids at the residences of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family members including wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with a new case of alleged irregularities in awarding the tender for the maintenance of hotels.

The BJP leader pointed out that Nitish Kumar had earlier stated there will be no compromise on the issues of corruption and crime.

He said the BJP wants a time-line from Nitish Kumar over the Tejashwi Yadav issue.