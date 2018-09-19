BJP’s Babul Supriyo threatens to break man’s leg at event for differently-abled people

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babul Supriyo triggered a row on Tuesday as he threatened to break the leg of a man. The singer-turned-politician was addressing an event of differently-abled persons in Asansol in West Bengal when he threatened the man disrupting his speech.

The threat by Babul Supriyo was caught on camera and shared on microblogging site Twitter by news agency ANI.

What happened to you? Any problem? I can break one of your legs: Union Minister Babul Supriyo to a man during a program for differently abled people at Nazrul Manch in Asansol #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/cFxpF7K6Pn — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2018

He was felicitating a man named Ghanshyam Ram when someone from the audience disrupted his speech. The BJP leader got agitated and asked the man if he had any problem. Supriyo said, “What happened brother? Do you have any problem? I can break one of your legs and hand you a crutch.”

Supriyo then asked the person to move to one side and remain there. Addressing the audience he then said, “If he moves from this spot, break one of his legs, I will give him a stick.”

He then asked the members of the audience to clap for the man.

Earlier this year, a case was registered against the BJP leader after he clashed with some police personnel. He was charged with disrupting public order. Two separate FIRs were filed against Supriyo after the BJP MLA got into a scuffle with cops as he attempted to enter troubled areas in Asansol.

The singer-turned-politician, however, remained defiant and filed a counter FIR, saying he had all the rights to enter his constituency, which had at that times witnessed violence following a Ram Navami procession.

“As a public representative, I have every right to visit my constituency, especially when people are in trouble. It is my duty. But the police is saying I won't be allowed to go as Section 144 is imposed in the area. Being a minister, I cannot violate rules,” Supriyo had said.