BJP says Nehru-Gandhi and Abdullah families responsible for Kashmir crisis

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that National Conference (NC) supremo Farooq Abdullah's suggestion of involving a third party to resolve Kashmir issue reeks of sheer irresponsibility.

﻿
Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 11:06
BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said that it is the Nehru-Gandhi family and the Abdullah family who are responsible for the incumbent crisis in Kashmir.

"Farooq Abdullah's statement is very irresponsible and condemnable. Abdullah's and the Nehru-Gandhi family are the reason that Kashmir is still under fire," said Trivedi.

Treading similar path another BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said that Abdullah's political comments are of no use.

"Farooq Abdullah's politics is of no use. He sometimes speaks in favour of the separatists and sometimes in favour of Pakistan. So we should not trust or levy attention to his statement," said Ghosh.

On Friday, Abdullah had said that India should approach third parties, such as the United States and China, to mediate in the Kashmir issue.

TAGS

Kashmir issueJammu and KashmirNehruGandhiPakistanFarooq AbdullahDilip GhoshUnited StatesChina

