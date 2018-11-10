BJP should bring ordinance for Ram Temple: Amar Singh

Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh on Saturday said that the BJP should bring ordinance for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking at a programme in Udaipur, Singh said that the ruling party has majority and the government should bring ordinance for Ram Temple if the court does not deliver a verdict in time, news agency PTI reported.

Singh also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not respond to allegations and statements made by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

He praised the RSS, saying the organisation has worked for the betterment of the mankind.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale had earlier said that ordinance should not be brought for the temple's construction.

Republican Party of India (RPI) chief also maintained that the unity between Hindus and Muslims should not be disturbed at any cost, which, he feels, won't be good for the social fabric of the country.

''My party's stand is that unity between Hindus and Muslims shouldn't be disturbed. If a decision is taken for temple then it should be taken for Mosque as well. I think the demand for an ordinance that is being done is not right,'' Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said.

The minister also warned that the society will be divided if any decision is taken under pressure.

''Any decision in this regard should send a message of unity,” Athawale said while interacting with the mediapersons at the UT guest house.

Athawalemade these remarks days after Swami Chakrapani, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and a delegation of saints associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) asked the Central Government to bring an ordinance in this regard.

It is to be noted that the Supreme Court had on Monday adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till January 2019 to fix the date of hearing in the matter.

The top court adjourned the matter which challenged the Allahabad High Court ruling of 2010, which had ordered division of the disputed land in Ayodhya into three parts for each of the parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

(With Agency Inputs)