BJP slams Goa Congress chief for questioning party role in freedom struggle

The BJP on Thursday hit back at the Goa Congress president Shantaram Naik over his statement questioning the saffron party's contribution in freedom struggle in the context of the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 19:56

Panaji: The BJP on Thursday hit back at the Goa Congress president Shantaram Naik over his statement questioning the saffron party's contribution in freedom struggle in the context of the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement.

BJP leader Hemant Golatkar said the Congress was responsible for "all the ills and problems like the Kashmir issue".

"We pity the ignorance of Naik about the history of India and the independence struggle as he was just a child during the Independence movement and during liberation movement of Goa," the BJP's North Goa general secretary said.

He said it was the Congress party which was responsible for "all the ills and problems like the Kashmir issue, disputes with China, poverty, and deep-rooted corruption".

Golatkar said the Congress was responsible for creation of Pakistan, which has become a constant irritant for our country.

"The BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and by Manohar Parrikar in the state are trying to resolve the problems and the mess created by successive Congress governments," he said.

BJPGoa CongressShantaram NaikNarendra ModiManohar ParrikarKashmirChinaKashmir unrestHemant Golatkar

