BJP slams Mayawati over Rohingyas, says India can't allow security situation to suffer

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader GVL Narsimha Rao said that the Centre is fulfilling all its humanitarian obligations but it cannot overlook the manner in which a large number of illegal immigrants have been residing here and posing a challenge to the security of the country.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 08:55
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: After Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati urged the Centre to adopt a humanitarian approach towards thousands of Rohingya families seeking asylum in India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said that the Government of India cannot allow a security situation of the country to suffer for the sake of allowing illegal immigrants on regional and religious consideration.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader GVL Narsimha Rao said that the Centre is fulfilling all its humanitarian obligations but it cannot overlook the manner in which a large number of illegal immigrants have been residing here and posing a challenge to the security of the country.

"Parties like the BSP and leaders like Mayawati should not indulge in appeasement politics even over the issue like the illegal immigration. The problem with Rohingya is that it has a serious security dimension and this country cannot overlook the manner in which a large number of illegal immigrants have already been residing here and posing a challenge to the security," he said.

He further added: "Government is certainly fulfilling all its humanitarian obligations but at the same time Government of India cannot consider religion and vote bank politics that BSP, SP and Congress are involved in. We cannot allow a security situation of the country to suffer for the sake of allowing illegal immigrants on regional and religious consideration."

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mayawati said that the Centre should not force state governments to adopt a stern stand towards Rohingya refugees.

She advised the Centre to talk to governments of Myanmar and Bangladesh to resolve their problems.

"The Indian government should follow the country`s tradition and adopt a humane view towards Rohingyas," the former UP Chief Minister said.

"In neighbouring Myanmar, lakhs of Rohingya Muslims have taken refuge in Bangladesh and in some states of India due to continued unrest in their homeland. The confusion over a clear policy of the Centre on allowing refugees to stay in India has worsened the situation," she said.

The Muslim Rohingyas have been fleeing from Myanmar (Burma) by the thousands.

The Rohingya are a minority ethnic group located in Myanmar`s western Rakhine state and are considered to be a variation of the Sunni religion.

Since the Rohingya are considered to be illegal Bengali immigrants and were denied recognition as a religion by the government of Myanmar, the dominant group, the Rakhine, rejects the label "Rohingya" and have started to persecute the Rohingya.

