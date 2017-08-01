BJP takes serious note of MPs absence, warns against recurrence

New Delhi: Taking serious note of the absence of BJP members in Rajya Sabha on Monday when the government suffered an embarrassment over a Constitution amendment bill, party President Amit Shah on Tuesday warned his MPs against its recurrence and asked them not to skip Parliament during the rest of the monsoon session.

"In the (BJP Parliamentary Party) meeting, (Amit) Shah said that when the party issues a whip it must be followed by all the MPs. Party has taken a serious note of it and it has warned its members not to repeat their act," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters after the meeting which was chaired by Shah.

"He has asked all the members to remain present during the rest of monsoon session of Parliament," Kumar said adding the party will speak to those members who were not present at Tuesday's meeting.

The minister's remarks came after the government on Monday suffered an embarrassment in the Rajya Sabha when it could not ensure passage of a bill to give constitutional status to the Backward Classes Commission, with the opposition succeeding in amending an important provision.

At the last week's BJP Parliamentary Party meeting too, the Prime Minister had expressed concern over the absence of MPs during Parliament sittings.

Ananth Kumar also accused the Congress of hatching a conspiracy to not approve the bill to confer constitutional status on the Backward Classes Commission.

"It's a conspiracy of the Congress not to approve the amended Bill in the Rajya Sabha. All parties have recommended about the Bill in the select committee," he added.