BJP Tamil Nadu chief nominates PM for Noble Peace Prize 2019 for launching Ayushman Bharat

Chennai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan on Tuesday nominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Noble Peace Prize 2019 for launching Ayushman Bharat. The state BJP chief has also appealed to people to join her in nominating the Prime Minister for the same.

Ayushman Bharat is a healthcare scheme that falls under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

On Saturday, PM Modi launched Ayushman Bharat at an event in Ranchi in Jharkhand. Addressing the gathering at the event in Jharkhand capital, Prime Minister Modi said that the scheme would benefit the poorest people in the country.

According to the Prime Minister, more than 13,000 hospitals have been added as part of the scheme. He further said that trial for the rollout of the scheme was already being done in parts of the country.

The Prime Minister said that the scheme was based on the concept of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', adding that no discrimination would be done on the basis of caste, a community of religion.

A helpline number has been launched for any information on the flagship scheme of the central government. The helpline number is 14555. Besides, information about the scheme is also available at all health centres across the country.

Ayushman Bharat is considered to be the "world's largest government-funded healthcare program" targeting more than 50 crore beneficiaries. It will provide a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) will be eligible for these benefits. The healthcare programme is slated to provide cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service.