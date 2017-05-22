BJP to hold 'MODI fest' across 900 cities to mark three years of NDA government

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a series of mega-events to mark the completion of three years of NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Giving out the details, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the government will hold 'Making of Developed India (MODI) fest across the country from May 26-June 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event from Guwahati on May 26.

Irani said that the idea behind holding MODI fest in 900 cities is to make the common people and the youth about the various path-breaking schemes launched by the Modi government.

The union minister added that along with the MODI fest, the government will also be holding 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' sammelan across the country which will see the participation of those who have benefited from the schemes.

“The number(of beneficiaries) is so big that there will be massive participation,” she said.

Ms Irani pointed out that over 25 crore people have joined the formal banking system with the Jan Dhan Yojna while the Mudra Yojna has ensured that 7 crore people have got loans and over 2 crore women has got gas connections under the PM Ujjwala Yojna.

All union ministers, MPs, CMs, Dy CMs will take part in the massive exercise that will see PM's message of growth and development reach every district in the country.

Party president Amit Shah will take part in the MODI fest in Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the events in Jaipur and Mumbai, while Sushma Swaraj will be in Delhi and Lucknow.