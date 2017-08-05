BJP to launch 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' campaign from August 9

Amritsar: The BJP will launch a 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' campaign across the country from August 9 to 30 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Quit India movement, the party's national secretary Tarun Chugh said.

The party would organise programmes on August 9 in all districts where freedom fighters would be honoured and statues of martyrs would be garlanded, he said in a statement here.

Chugh said torch marches would be organised on this occasion to make the youngsters aware of the sacrifices of the martyrs while bike-borne volunteers would take out 'Tiranga Yatras' in their respective districts from August 10 to 14.

Films on the lives of Mahatma Gandhi, Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh, B R Ambedkar will be screened on August 14 at all district headquarters. On Independence Day, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all Chief Ministers' speeches in their respective states, various programmes will be arranged at mandal level, he said.

"From August 16 to 30, the BJP will organise discussions and debates on 'Naya Bharat Manthan'," Chugh said, adding Union Ministers, MPs, ministers from different states, MLAs, other elected representatives, BJP's national and state office bearers and its Morchas would be participating in these programmes.