close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

BJP to launch 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' campaign from August 9

The party would organise programmes on August 9 in all districts where freedom fighters would be honoured and statues of martyrs would be garlanded.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 22:04

Amritsar: The BJP will launch a 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' campaign across the country from August 9 to 30 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Quit India movement, the party's national secretary Tarun Chugh said.

The party would organise programmes on August 9 in all districts where freedom fighters would be honoured and statues of martyrs would be garlanded, he said in a statement here.

Chugh said torch marches would be organised on this occasion to make the youngsters aware of the sacrifices of the martyrs while bike-borne volunteers would take out 'Tiranga Yatras' in their respective districts from August 10 to 14.

Films on the lives of Mahatma Gandhi, Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh, B R Ambedkar will be screened on August 14 at all district headquarters. On Independence Day, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all Chief Ministers' speeches in their respective states, various programmes will be arranged at mandal level, he said.

"From August 16 to 30, the BJP will organise discussions and debates on 'Naya Bharat Manthan'," Chugh said, adding Union Ministers, MPs, ministers from different states, MLAs, other elected representatives, BJP's national and state office bearers and its Morchas would be participating in these programmes.

TAGS

Sankalp Se SiddhiAmritsarQuit India Movement75th anniversary of Quit India movementMahatma GandhiVeer SavarkarBhagat singhB R Ambedkar

From Zee News

Sonia Gandhi greets Venkaiah Naidu on Vice-President poll win
India

Sonia Gandhi greets Venkaiah Naidu on Vice-President poll w...

Himachal Pradesh

Three killed as heavy rains trigger landslides in Himachal...

Moral values in politics declining: Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh

Moral values in politics declining: Akhilesh Yadav

Badals hail Venkaiah Naidu&#039;s victory in vice-president poll
Punjab

Badals hail Venkaiah Naidu's victory in vice-president...

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami's camp questions Sasikala...

Delhi

Delhi court grants bail to AAP MLA Surender Singh in deface...

Delhi

ED moves Delhi court to quiz Indrani Mukerjea in PMLA case

New Venezuela assembly fires dissident attorney general
World

New Venezuela assembly fires dissident attorney general

Army bust militant hideout in J&amp;K&#039;s Rajouri, cache of arms, ammunition seized
Jammu and Kashmir

Army bust militant hideout in J&K's Rajouri, cache...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: Upper hand in Rajya Sabha

‘Abrahamic Hindutva’: True warning or false equivalence?

The crisis of connectivity

DNA Edit: Govt needs to step up efforts to prevent another bridge collapse

From Messi's shadow to Qatar's influence: Top five talking points from Neymar's transfer to PSG