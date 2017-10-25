BJP to observe anti-blackmoney day across all states on November 8

A year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes to be illegal tender, the Bharatiya Janata Party will observe November 8 as anti-blackmoney day.

Hitting out at the opposition, Jaitley said Congress had adequate opportunity to be in power but they didn't take any significant step against black money.

As demonetisation completes a year on November 8, the opposition parties are also gearing up to target the government on its policies. The Congress along with other opposition parties will be holding a protest in Delhi against the government's economic policies.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has been authorised to consult leaders of other opposition parties and the protest programme will be announced at 11.30 am on Tuesday.

Leaders of 18 opposition parties had formed a coordination committee that also includes CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury and Samajwadi Party`s Ram Gopal Yadav. "A coordination committee has been constituted which will discuss the issues and future programmes and then take on board the other opposition parties which are not in the coordination committee," Azad had said.

The joint opposition protest will be held a day before Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls and amid campaigning for the Gujarat elections.