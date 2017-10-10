BJP to send firebrand leaders to Amethi, Rae Bareli every week: Sources

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi from their home turf Amethi. Accusing the Gandhis of always ignoring their own constituencies, BJP trio of party chief Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Smriti Irani targeted the mother-son duo full throttle.

According to sources, this is just the start of a new offensive by the ruling party against the Congress leadership.

Sources have told Zee News that the BJP has planned to send its firebrand leaders to Amethi and Rae Bareli every week. This is being done by the party to ensure that the Gandhis remain confined to their bastion and don’t concentrate on other parts of the country.

Leading the attack from Amethi on Tuesday was BJP president Amit Shah, who unleashed a personal attack on Rahul Gandhi.

“I want to ask Shehzada Rahul Gandhi that Amethi elected your family for three generations, yet why didn't you do anything for the constituency,” Shah said. “When you blame the current government , you should have questioned your great grandfather, your grandmother, your mother and your father on why nothing was done for people who voted you to power,” he added.

Smriti Irani also accused the Gandhis of never listening to the common people. "Sonia and Rahul never listen to the problems of people. They keep travelling across the country, but talk about Amethi and they'll freeze," she said.

This comes amid Rahul Gandhi’s Gujarat visit where he has launched an offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. He has accused the BJP government in the state and the Centre of working for only two-three businessmen.

“If Congress comes to power in Gujarat, we will not work for just two or three businessmen, instead we will work for you and listen to your criticism,” said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a group of students in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he further said, “We will listen to you, and not do our own Mann ki baat.