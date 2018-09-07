BJP top brass to brainstorm on assembly polls in four states from Saturday

New Delhi: The upcoming Assembly elections in four states that will set the trend for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are likely to figure prominently in the two-day BJP National Executive meet beginning here on Saturday.

"The National Executive will discuss the current political situation in the country," BJP Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain told reporters.

The meeting is likely to adopt political and economic resolutions.

He said before the inaugural session of the meeting, national office bearers, state BJP chiefs and state's General Secretary (organisation) will hold a meeting with party President Amit Shah to finalize the agenda and the resolutions to be taken up in the meeting.

The party is likely to reiterate its commitment to welfare of the poor and marginalised sections of the society by highlighting initiatives like higher MSP (minimum support price) for farmers, passage of OBC Commission Bill giving it a constitutional status and restoration of the provision for immediate arrest under the SC/ST Act.

The National Register of Citizens in Assam and the Citizens Amendment Bill will also come up for discussion as the party ups the ante on identity politics.

At the same time it will also seek to assure the upper castes, the traditional voters of BJP, which are agitated against the amendments made by Parliament to restore the provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, of thier rights, sources said.

The executive meeting of the ruling party comes ahead of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram due in December. The BJP, which is ruling in three states excluding Mizoram, is leaving no stone unturned to retain power. A new election angle has been added with the dissolution of the Assembly in Telangana, which could also see early polls.

"The main focus of the executive will be on Assembly polls of three states where we are ruling. If the party wins these polls, a momentum for 2019 could be easily built in favour for 2019," a senior BJP functionary said on the condition of anonymity.

He said a separate session for the election-bound states will be held where the preparations for the polls will be reviewed.

The party will also review the status of various organisational activities it undertook to reach out to the people through Modi government's ambitious schemes such as Ujjawala, Swachha Bharat Abhiyan, Saubhagya, Aawas and Ayushmaan Bharat.

The two-day meet, the first after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise, will be attended among others by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, union ministers, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the states ruled by the party and in coalition with allies.

Amit Shah will give inaugural remarks while the Prime Minister will deliver the valedictory speech on Sunday.