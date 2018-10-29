BJP tries to polarise views on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid before election every 5 years: Chidambaram

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
P Chidambaram

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tries to polarise the nation over Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid right before elections after every five years, accused senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. 

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tries to polarise the nation over Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid right before elections after every five years, accused senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. 

“This is a familiar story. Every five years before elections, BJP will try to polarise views on Ram Mandir. Congress party's position is that the matter is before SC, everyone should wait until SC decides questions before SC. I don't think we should jump the gun,” said the former Union minister, as reported by ANI

Chidambaram's remarks came soon after the Supreme Court moved the hearing on the case to January 2019.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said an "appropriate bench" will decide January next year the future course of hearing on the appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. 

"We will fix the date of hearing of the Ayodhya dispute case before the appropriate bench in January," the bench, which also comprised Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said.

Earlier, a three-judge bench, by a 2:1 majority, refused to refer to a five-judge constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgement that a mosque was not integral to Islam. The matter had arisen during the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute.

With agency inputs

