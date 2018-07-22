हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress vs BJP

BJP turning Hindustan into lynchistan: Congress launches fresh attack on Modi govt

The Congress party on Saturday continued its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, accusing it of transforming the country into “lynchistan”, a land of lynching incidents.

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Today's shocking incident in Alwar has once again proved that the BJP is working overtime and aggressively to transform Hindustan into Lynchistan. The nation is also witnessing how BJP rather than enforcing Supreme Court`s judgment for a need of a strict law on lynching is actually now lynching the judgment and the Constitution."

The Congress further alleged that the BJP, rather than preventing lynching and punishing the lynching mob, is promoting and patronising the lynch mob force.

"The nation was hoping that the government will wake up after the tight legal slap by the Supreme Court and warning issued that the Government of India must act in a concrete manner to prevent India from becoming a republic of lynchistan," IANS quoted Shergill as saying.

But Alwar's horrific incident has exposed the BJP's "notorious and dubious intentions to weaken and render the judgment meaningless", he said, accusing the Rajasthan government and its ministers of behaving like lawyers of lynch mob force.

The attack by the Congress came hours after a 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Alwar for allegedly smuggling cows.

According to PTI, Akbar Khan was resident of Kolgaon in Haryana. Khan, along with another man, was taking two cows to their village through a forest area near Lalawandi village in Alwar district on Friday night, when a group of people severely thrashed him.

Alwar ASP Anil Beniwal told news agency ANI that it is yet to be confirmed if the deceased was a cow smuggler. He said, "It is not clear if they were cow smugglers. The body has been sent for post-mortem. We are trying to identify the culprits and arrests will be made soon."

