BJP using Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death for political gains: Mayawati

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday reiterated attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments in different states and at the Centre, accusing them of trying to hide their failures using diversionary tactics.

She further accused the ruling part of using the demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for political gains.

Addressing a press conference, the former chief minister said, “BJP governments in states and in the Centre are trying to hide their failures by diversionary tactics. They have not fulfilled their election promises. They are trying to use Atal ji's death for political gains.”

Referring to the issue of strengthening the opposition against the BJP might, the BSP chief said that her party is willing to for alliance in any state and any election. She, however, added that the BSP must be given “a respectable share of seats”.

“We will agree to alliance anywhere and in any election only when we get a respectable share of seats, otherwise BSP will contest alone,” said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

The BSP chief also hit out at Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar, who had referred to her as ‘bua’ (aunty), saying she had no relation with such people.

“I have no relation with such people. I am only related to the common man, Dalits, adivasis and people from backward castes,” said the former UP chief minister.