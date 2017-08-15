close
BJP veteran LK Advani extends I-Day greetings

Asked what expectations he has from Modi, Advani said his "best wishes were with all and all should attain success in their lives".

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 13:19
BJP veteran LK Advani extends I-Day greetings

BJP veteran LK Advani on Tuesday extended greetings to all countrymen, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of 70th Independence Day.

"My good wishes to all. On this day, I wish all of you attain greatest success in life," he told reporters after hoisting the national flag at his official residence here.

Asked what expectations he has from Modi, Advani said his "best wishes were with all and all should attain success in their lives".

"This is what I can say. I need not say anything else. Let today be an auspicious day for all. God's blessings continue to be upon you all the time," he said.

BJP, LK Advani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Independence Day

