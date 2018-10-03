BJP wants MCD, Delhi police to focus on cows, ignore security of people, says Arvind Kejriwal; party hits back

In a sharp retort to BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the party wanted the Delhi administration to start looking after the cows and ignore the security of the people.

The jibe comes at the backdrop of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijender Gupta's remark on cow mafias.

भाजपा चाहती है कि पुलिस और MCD को लोगों की सुरक्षा और दिल्ली की सफ़ाई का काम छोड़कर गाय की देखभाल पर लगना चाहिए। क्या दिल्ली के लोग भी यही चाहते हैं? https://t.co/58o9IYzKZN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 3, 2018

Gupta said that MCD and Delhi Police should take strict action against the cow mafias. He accused the lack of space in Gaushalas as the reason for staling the task to catch stray cows. He tweeted saying, "Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Police should prepare a joint action plan to take strict action against cow mafias. Work to catch stray cows by Municipal Corporations stalled due to lack of space in Gaushalas."

Early in the morning, Kejriwal took to Twitter to lash out at Gupta. The Delhi chief minister said that the BJP wanted the Delhi Police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) should shift focus away from the security of the people and ignore the cleanliness of Delhi and start looking after cows.

Kejriwal tweeted, "BJP chahti hai ki police aur MCD ko logo ki suraksha aur Delhi ki safai ka kaam chorkar gaye ki dekhbhaal par lagna chahiye. Kya Delhi ke log bhi yehi chahte hai. (BJP wants that the Delhi Police and MCD should leave the task of looking after the security of the people and ignore the cleanliness of Delhi and start looking after cows. Is it what the people want too?)

Reacting to Kejriwal's jibe, Gupta said that it is the misfortune of the people of Delhi that Kejriwal is their chief minister. He alleged Kejriwal of indulging in politics with his statements, instead of solving the problems of the people. However, he added, the fact is that the problem of stray animals is related to both safety and cleanliness of the people.

Gupta tweeted, Delhi ka durbhagya hai ki Delhi ka mukhyamantri Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi ke logo ki samasya ko hal na karke, sirf betuki bayanbaazi kar rajnaitik rotiya sekta hai. Vastavikta hai ki sarko par awara pashuwo ka mamla logo ki suraksha aur safai dono se hi juda hai. (It is Delhi's misfortune that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal without solving the problems of the people, indulges in politicsby big talks. The reality is that the case of stray animals on the roads is related to both safety and cleanliness of the people.)