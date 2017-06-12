close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

BJP wants unanimity on next President, says Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said the the National Democratic Alliance will reach out to various political parties to ensure unanimity on the next President of India.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 23:23

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said the the National Democratic Alliance will reach out to various political parties to ensure unanimity on the next President of India.

"We want the next President to be elected unanimously. We will reach out to various parties for a consensus candidate," the Urban Development and Information and Broadcasting Minister said here.

He said the NDA is not averse to talk with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Odisha on this count.

Naidu was in the Odisha capital to attend a 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' event, held in connection with completion of the Narendra Modi government's three years in office at the Centre.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, the leading party in the ruling NDA, has set u a three-member panel comprising Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Naidu for the presidential election scheduled for July 17.

Naidu attacked the Congress, saying it is focusing on 3Ds of "disrupt, disinform, and defame".

"The prime work of the Congress is to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is always working for the nation's development, disrupt Parliament over petty issues, and disturb people by spreading false information on central government schemes," the Minister said.

He said the central government was focusing on 3Ds -- decisiveness, dynamism, and development.

TAGS

BJPNDA govtPresident of IndiaVenkaiah NaiduPresidential polls

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Israel to reduce Gaza power, feeding fears of unrest
WorldAsia

Israel to reduce Gaza power, feeding fears of unrest

Mixed response to shutdown call in Karnataka
Karnataka

Mixed response to shutdown call in Karnataka

Panel to identify gaps in facilities along India-Myanmar border: Rajnath Singh
North EastMeghalya

Panel to identify gaps in facilities along India-Myanmar bo...

Israel, Palestinians have failed to prosecute war crimes: U...
WorldAsia

Israel, Palestinians have failed to prosecute war crimes: U...

Suspected diarrhoea kills 279 people in Sudan: UN
AfricaWorld

Suspected diarrhoea kills 279 people in Sudan: UN

US appeals court upholds block on Donald Trump&#039;s travel ban
World

US appeals court upholds block on Donald Trump's trave...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video