BJP will bag 297-303 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, claims survey commissioned by Piyush Goyal

Mumbai: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday claimed a survey, commissioned by him, of over 5.4 lakh respondents across the country revealed the BJP will win between 297-303 seats in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.

The minister said he had conducted out a similar survey in 2013 that had predicted an absolute majority for the BJP in 2014, and it was right.

For the 2019 elections, the survey was conducted out in August-September, he said.

"I'm happy to share that the BJP looks to be between 297-303 seats by itself in the 2019 elections," he said at the annual ET awards here.

He said the survey was not done by the BJP but by a private agency, generally used by media houses.

Goyal said in this year's survey, there were 5.4 lakh respondents, which was unheard of number in any such survey in the world.