BJP will form government in Odisha in 2019: Amit Shah

Bhubaneswar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Tuesday said his party will form the next government in Odisha with a two-thirds majority in the 2019 assembly elections.

"Since I work at the booth level, I know the grassroots` situation. Based on that assessment, I can say that BJP will form the next government in Odisha with a two-third majority in 2019," said Shah while addressing a gathering at Hugulapata village in Ganjam district, the home turf of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Shah, who landed in Patnaik`s home district, said Odisha is lagging behind in terms of development despite having abundant natural resources.

"There is no electricity in every household of Odisha, no drinking water, no toilet and no employment to people. What is the state government doing? Why there is no development in the state?" asked the BJP president.

He said Odisha has received more funds from the Narendra Modi-led central government in the last three years, compared with the past 25 years. He also said 36,000 election booths in Odisha would be strengthened in the coming days.

As part of `Mo Booth Sabuthu Majboot` (My Booth is the Strongest) programme, Shah, along with Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP legislature party leader K.V. Singhdeo and other senior leaders, held a meeting with the booth level workers in the same village.

As part of the BJP`s Dalit outreach programme, Shah also had lunch with an OBC family. He would also address booth workers` conference in Berhampur.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Odisha, is also scheduled to visit Jajpur district on Wednesday. In Jajpur, he would offer prayers at the historical Biraja temple and address the booth-level workers.

Shah is also slated to meet BJP Zilla Parishad (ZP) members, block presidents and vice-presidents in Khurda district on July 6. He would also meet the senior party leaders to plan strategies for the 2019 assembly polls.