Amit Shah

BJP will win 2019 polls, nobody will be able to remove us for 50 years: Amit Shah at party meet

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that the party will win 2019 elections and nobody will be able to remove them for the next 50 years. 

Addressing the media on the National Executive meeting in Delhi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad confirmed that Shah is confident of winning the 2019 polls and after the victory, nobody will be able to replace BJP for the next 50 years. 

Prasad went on to justify the claim by saying that this is not based on pride but work done by the BJP. According to news agency ANI, he said, "We are not saying this out of pride but on the basis of our work."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the National Executive meeting, blew the bugle for 2019 elections, by giving the slogan Ájay Bharat, Atal BJP' to the ruling party.

While speaking to the media persons, Prasad said, “PM Modi ji paid tribute to Atal ji and called a powerful phrase in his honor, 'Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP' - An India which is not to be subjugated by anyone and BJP which remains firmly committed to its principle.”

According to Prasad, PM Modi said, "a comparison should be done within the work done by one family for 48 years and that done by the current government in the last 48 months”.

“The Prime Minister said that people who cannot see each other eye to eye. People who cannot stand together are now coming together to form the Mahagathbandhan against the BJP. This is our biggest achievement,” Prasad further said. The Prime Minister also said that the Mahagathbandhan had no ideology or plan of action.

