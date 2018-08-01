हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

BJP worker shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was on Wednesday shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred in Gangapur area of Bahraich when armed assailants shot dead BJP booth president Virendra Mishra.

The police rushed to the spot after getting the information and launched an investigation into the case. The reason behind the attack on the BJP worker was not known immediately.

According to reports, the assailants entered the house of the BJP worker and shot him dead.

More details are awaited.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshBJP worker killedBJPBahraich

