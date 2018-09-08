BJP's 2-day national executive meeting to be held on Saturday, PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a two-day national executive meeting starting on Saturday, ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh later this year. The meeting will be attended by senior party leaders from across the country.

The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held on August 18 and August 19. It, however, was called off following the health condition of BJP stalwart and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who died on August 16.

The two-day meeting, which will be held in Delhi's Ambedkar International Center, assumes significance due to the upcoming assembly polls in three states, all of where the BJP is in power. The meeting will begin at 3 pm with an address by the party president Amit Shah.

The assembly elections' results are likely to be a key factor in setting the tone for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled for April-May 2019.

The 'crucial' executive meeting will conclude with a guidance speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will be graced by party veterans such as LK Advani, Rajnath Singh, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley among others.

Party chiefs of all the BJP-ruled states, all chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from the party and other members of the organisation will also attend the meeting.