close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

BJP's firebrand leader and UP CM Yogi Adityanath turns 45 - Here's how PM Narendra Modi wished him

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath turns 45 today and wishes continue to pour in from the political fraternity and his admirers.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 17:11
BJP&#039;s firebrand leader and UP CM Yogi Adityanath turns 45 - Here&#039;s how PM Narendra Modi wished him
File photo

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath turns 45 today and wishes continue to pour in from the political fraternity and his admirers.

Even PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish Yogi Adityanath on his birthday.

Here is what PM Modi tweeted:-

Moreover, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also wished him.

TAGS

Yogi Adityanathyogi adityanath birthdayNarendra ModiArun Jaitleyyogi adityanath age

From Zee News

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

PM Modi to discuss H-1B visa issue with Trump next month
Delhi

PM Modi to discuss H-1B visa issue with Trump next month

Trai exhorts operators to launch data pack with 1 year validity
Technology

Trai exhorts operators to launch data pack with 1 year vali...

LIVE - ISRO&#039;s most powerful cryogenic rocket &#039;GSLV MkIII-D1&#039; carrying GSAT-19 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota
Space

LIVE - ISRO's most powerful cryogenic rocket 'GSL...

Environmentalists say Taj Mahal still not safe from pollution
Uttar PradeshIndia

Environmentalists say Taj Mahal still not safe from polluti...

Delhi Court seeks reply from Tihar Jail on Yasin Bhatkal...
Delhi

Delhi Court seeks reply from Tihar Jail on Yasin Bhatkal...

POTUS dances with head of a reactionary regime: Ayatollah K...
World

POTUS dances with head of a reactionary regime: Ayatollah K...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video