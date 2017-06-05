BJP's firebrand leader and UP CM Yogi Adityanath turns 45 - Here's how PM Narendra Modi wished him

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath turns 45 today and wishes continue to pour in from the political fraternity and his admirers.

Even PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish Yogi Adityanath on his birthday.

Here is what PM Modi tweeted:-

Birthday greetings to the youthful & dynamic CM of UP, @myogiadityanath Ji. I wish him a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2017

Moreover, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also wished him.