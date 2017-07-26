BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya likely to resign from position of Deputy CM amid rumours of Maywati contesting from Phulpur

Lucknow: Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, is likely to resign from his position, top sources in the Bharatiya Janta Party or BJP told Zee Media. He may be given a post in the central Cabinet .

The BJP leader has already left for New Delhi and will be back on Thursday evening, July 27.

The decision to resign came amid rumours of BSP supremo Mayawati contesting from Phulpur constituency.

Maurya currently represents the Uttar Pradesh's Phulpur constituency in the Lok Sabha and will have to tender his resignation within six months of assuming the office of Deputy Chief Minister, which is in September 2017.

According to top party sources, BJP will field Maurya to stop Mayawati from winning.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Maurya defeated the nearest rival with more than 3 lakh votes.

Mayawati recently resigned from the Rajya Sabha, alleging that the government is stopping her to raise Dalit issues in the Parliament. She may contest elections from Phulphur, a constituency with strong BSP support.

BSP's Kapil Muni Karwariya represented the seat the Lok Sabha in 2014.