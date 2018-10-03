हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ram Madhav

BJP's Ram Madhav takes a dig at Mahagathbandhan, says Mayawati called the 'bluff'

According to Ram Madhav, first the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and then the BSP called the “bluff” on Mahagathbandhan.

BJP&#039;s Ram Madhav takes a dig at Mahagathbandhan, says Mayawati called the &#039;bluff&#039;

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday took a dig at the united opposition after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati announced that her party would not get into an alliance with the Congress party for the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

According to Madhav, first the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and then the BSP called the “bluff” on Mahagathbandhan. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Ram Madhav said, “Mahagatabandhan in ‘progress’. First AAP n now BSP calling d bluff. Mayawati says Congress arrogant, a new revelation for her, n declares no alliance in MP n Rajasthan too. C’garh already dumped.”

The BJP leader’s statement came just hours after former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati declared that the BSP would contest Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, scheduled for later this year, “on its own”.

Attacking “elements” within the Congress, she alleged that the grand old party was conspiring to finish off the BSP. She targeted veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh of sabotaging the possible alliance between the Congress and the BSP. She referred to Singh as “a BJP agent”.

Mayawati, however, added that Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi had “honest” intentions for alliance between the Congress and the BSP.

This point was highlighted by the Congress in its reaction, with party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala saying that “other creases can be ironed out”.

Addressing mediapersons after Mayawati’s press conference, the Congress spokesperson said, “At times, out of emotions, sweet and bitter things are said. But at last, if Mayawati ji holds absolute trust in Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi then other creases can be ironed out.”

Mayawati also accused the Congress of being arrogant and being under misconception of defeating the BJP on their own.

“They (Congress) are getting arrogant and are under the misconception that they can defeat BJP on their own but the ground reality is that people haven't forgiven Congress party for their mistakes and corruption. They don't seem to be ready to rectify themselves,” she said.

