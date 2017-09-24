BJP's two-day national executive meetings to start today

New Delhi: The two-day national executive meetings of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will commence in Delhi on Sunday.

The party's national office bearers, state chiefs and other key organizational leaders will hold discussion over varrious issues on the first day. Resolutions will also be taken during the meeting.

On the birth anniversary of BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya, September 25, BJP lawmakers along with the party's senior leadership representing different states will take part in the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address during the event.

It is reported that the party national executive is expected to pass resolutions on political and economic issues at the end of its meeting.

(With ANI inputs)