close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

BJP's two-day national executive meetings to start today

The two-day national executive meetings of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will commence in Delhi on Sunday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 06:52
BJP&#039;s two-day national executive meetings to start today
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The two-day national executive meetings of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will commence in Delhi on Sunday.

The party's national office bearers, state chiefs and other key organizational leaders will hold discussion over varrious issues on the first day. Resolutions will also be taken during the meeting.

The first day has been scheduled to hold discussion by the party's national office bearers, state chiefs and other key organizational leaders.

On the birth anniversary of BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya, September 25, BJP lawmakers along with the party's senior leadership representing different states will take part in the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address during the event.

It is reported that the party national executive is expected to pass resolutions on political and economic issues at the end of its meeting.

(With ANI inputs)

TAGS

BJPNarendra ModimeetingDeendayal upadhyayaBharatiya Janata Party

From Zee News

Thanks for &#039;stating hard facts about India, Pak&#039;: Congress to Sushma Swaraj
India

Thanks for 'stating hard facts about India, Pak':...

BHU molestation case: Police baton charge protesting students at campus, 4 injured
India

BHU molestation case: Police baton charge protesting studen...

PM Narendra Modi to address 36th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ today at 11 AM- Here&#039;s what to expect
India

PM Narendra Modi to address 36th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’...

Pakistan Senate Chairman calls Pervez Musharraf a &#039;murderer&#039;
Asia

Pakistan Senate Chairman calls Pervez Musharraf a 'mur...

London &#039;noxious substance&#039; attack injures at least five
World

London 'noxious substance' attack injures at leas...

Two-day BJP national executive meetings to begin today
India

Two-day BJP national executive meetings to begin today

WorldAsia

Israel says Iran missile test a 'provocation'

We produced doctors, engineers, Pakistan created terrorists: Sushma at UNGA
India

We produced doctors, engineers, Pakistan created terrorists...

US Defence Secretary to visit India, meet Narendra Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman
World

US Defence Secretary to visit India, meet Narendra Modi, Ni...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Why Rahul Gandhi wasn’t wrong to call Mahatma Gandhi an NRI

Of liberties and pre-arrest bail

Where have all the Hindu-American comedians gone?

In the shadow of caste

India needs one more big push for construction of ‘Big Dams’