BJP's Vinay Katiyar claims Jama Masjid was originally Jamuna Devi Temple

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinay Katiyar on Thursday claimed that Delhi's famous Jama Masjid was originally Jamuna Devi Temple.

"There were about 6000 places that were broken down by the Mughal emperors. Delhi's Jama Masjid was originally Jamuna Devi temple, similarly Taj Mahal was Tejo Mahalaya", Katiyar said.

He added, "Our religious places were targeted by Muslim but we have asked Ram Janambhumi, Baba Biswanath mandir in Kashi and Krishna janambhumi in Mathura. As of now we only want that Ram Temple should be built on Ram Janmbhoomi."

Slamming Katiyar for the statement, the president of the All India Imam Federation Imam Sajid Rashidi said that the BJP is playing politics of hatred and spreading terror in the country.

"This is true that these people want to do politics of hatred and spread terror in the country. They want to take the country towards Hindu Rashtra. This country cannot become Hindu Rashtra because it is multi-cultured," the Muslim cleric said.

He also said if the Ayodhya dispute is settled and the Ram Temple is being constructed, the BJP might start claiming for Jama Masjid and Kashi.

"The intention of these people is very well understood by their statements. If Muslims by any chance come to a negotiation and allow the construction of Ram Temple, their politics will end. Soon after this they will start claiming for Kashi and Jama Masjid," he said.

Katiyar also targeted the Congress and Kapil Sibal, for representing the Sunni Waqf Board in the ongoing long-standing Ayodhya dispute at Supreme Court.

"Congress wants to build a mosque at that place but we will not let that happen. If congress continues their efforts to build a mosque then we would charge to other 6000 places of religious importance," said Katiyar.