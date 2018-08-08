BK Hariprasad of Congress likely to be opposition nominee for Rajya Sabha deputy chairman's post

New Delhi: Congress MP B K Hariprasad will be the opposition's candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson, sources said today.

Several opposition parties, who have joined hands against the BJP, decided to field a joint candidate to take on the NDA nominee, Harivansh Narayan Singh of the JD(U), for the August 9 election.

Today is the last date for filing of nominations.

Sixty-four-year-old Hariprasad is a Congress member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

The Congress decided to field its nominee as the joint opposition candidate after the other parties in the opposition bloc chose not to nominate their members. PTI SKC SMN SMN

