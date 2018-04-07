Blackbuck poaching case: Out of jail after 48 hours, Salman Khan reaches Mumbai

On Saturday evening, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stepped out from Jodhpur Central Jail, after spending two nights there. Earlier in the day, Salman was granted bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Dressed in black tee, denim, dark shades and a cap, the superstar left the premises of the Jodhpur Central Jail in a car with nearly 13 bodyguards. Salman later reached Mumbai via a chartered plane. Sisters Alvira and Arpita, who have been camping in Jodhpur, since Thursday, have reportedly joined the actor.

“The processes at the jail premises is over. We are arranging security at the airport and security in transit,” said Amandeep Singh Kapoor, DCP (East) Jodhpur on. Several policemen and security vehicles followed Salman's car to ensure safety and security.



Police personnel disperses the crowd that had gathered in Bollywood actor Salman Khan's support outside Jodhpur Court, in Jodhpur on Saturday. (PTI photo)

The court, however, has said that the actor would need its permission if he wants to travel abroad while out on bail.

Two days ago, a Jodhpur court proclaimed him found him guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act in a blackbuck poaching case while acquitting all other actors accused - Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre. The Bollywood superstar was sentenced to five years in jail and fined Rs 10,000.

Thousands of fans gathered started bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets immediately after the news of his bail reached them.

Salman spent Thursday and Friday nights inside a small and solitary cell in Barrack No. 2 which has a wooden bed, four blankets and a cooler.

Meanwhile, the Bishnoi Samaj said that it will appeal against the order in the Rajasthan High Court. The Bishnoi Samaj had registered the complaint against Salman for killing the two blackbucks 20 years back. The Bishnois consider the blackbuck to be the reincarnation of their religious Guru Bhagwan Jambeshwar also known as Jambaji.