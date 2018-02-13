Blast at Cochin Shipyard kills 5, injures 11; Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari orders inquiry

KOCHI: Five people have reportedly been killed and at least 11 injured in a blast at Cochin Shipyard. The explosion happened on an offshore oil rig owned by ONGC. Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari has ordered an inquiry into the mishap.

Reports say the blast happened around 11 am in the water tanker of Sagar Bhushan, a Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) that has been docked at the Cochin Shipyard for over a month for repairs.

Two more workers are stranded inside, and their condition is unclear.

The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals. Police and fire tenders have rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari has ordered an an inquiry into the blast. He also said he has instructed authorities to provide all medical support necessary to those injured in the mishap.

"Shocked by unfortunate blast at Cochin Shipyard where 4 people have died. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. I have spoken to MD,Cochin Shipyard n asked him to provide all necessary medical support to victims n to initiate immed inquiry with help of concerned agencies," Gadkari's tweet read.

Shocked by unfortunate blast at Cochin Shipyard where 4 people have died. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. I have spoken to MD,Cochin Shipyard n asked him to provide all necessary medical support to victims n to initiate immed inquiry with help of concerned agencies — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 13, 2018

Cochin Shipyard is one of India's premier ship-building and repair facilities. It is the location where India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, is being built.

The shipyard had in 2006 won the contract for the repair and maintenance of three of ONGC's offshore rigs. These include two MODUs - Sagar Bhushan and Sagar Vijay - and a Jack Up Rig (JUR) Sagar Kiran.