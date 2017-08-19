close
Blue Whale challenge: CBSE issues circular to schools, internet usage to be monitored

The CBSE on Friday has issued circular directing schools to undergo installation of effective monitoring and filtering software in computers.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 15:17
Blue Whale challenge: CBSE issues circular to schools, internet usage to be monitored

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday issued a circular directing schools to undergo installation of effective monitoring and filtering software in computers.

The initiative is believed to be taken following the alarming increase in the number of suicidal deaths owing to 'The Blue Whale Challenge'.

Of late, the Blue Whale game has grabbed everyone's attention, raising panic among the parents of the teenaged kids. Meanwhile, the government has directed the internet and social media giants Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Microsoft and Yahoo to immediately remove the links of the Blue Whale Challenge game.

The deadly Blue Whale game gives players a series of tasks which include watching horror movies, waking up at unusual hours and self-harming to the extent of committing suicide.

Designated as ‘Guidelines for Safe and Effective Use of Internet and Digital Technologies in Schools and School Buses’, the notice has been issued to nearly 18,000 schools affiliated to the board all across the nation.

"The potential of information technology as a valuable learning resource is immense. However, if children use the internet without safety awareness, they may fall prey to illegal activity or abuse such as cyber bullying, fraud or something even more serious.

"Hence, awareness of internet safety norms is absolutely indispensable to make children free to explore knowledge without feeling intimidated. Increasing proliferation and sophistication of various electronic devices makes it all the more obligatory for schools to control and monitor their use by students,” reads the CBSE circular.

According to a senior CBSE official, the board has also annexed the components related to safe internet usage that is available in the information security education and awareness website that are readily applicable to schools. This includes tips to stay safe on social networking sites for students, reported the Hindustan Times.

"Government has already issued directions for removing links of the Blue whale game. Schools have been asked to keep an eye on any unsolicited content whether it is games, social media site or anything that can be detrimental to the student," the official said.

