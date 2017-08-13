close
Blue Whale challenge: Class 10 student suffocates himself to death in West Midnapore

A class 10 student hailing from West Bengal's Midnapore district allegedly committed suicide by suffocating himself on Saturday, following instructions on the infamous 'Blue Whale' online game.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 10:19
The 14-year-old boy identified as Ankan covered his head with a plastic bag tied tightly around his neck with a nylon cord and killed himself to finish the deadly challenge state reports. The incident took place in Anandpur town of West Midnapore district 

According to victim's father, on Saturday when he returned from school, her mother called Ankan for lunch but he denied saying first he will take bath. Later, he was found lying on the floor motionless and was immediately taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. 

As per the reports, he was last seen playing the Blue whale online challenge. The game has claimed the lives of around 150 people in Europe and Russia so far.

This is not the first incident in India in connection with this deadly Blue Whale challenge. Earlier on Thursday, a 13-year-old boy had tried to jump off the third floor of his building in Indore.

The incident took place at Chameli Devi School in Indore, when a class 8th student was seen climbing the railing of a balcony on the third floor of the school premises, but fortunately was saved after intervention from his friends and teachers.

Similarly, a 14-year-old Mumbai boy jumped off the terrace of his home on August 1 in a bid to complete the game challenge. 

The Blue Whale game firstly asks the player to draw a whale on a piece of paper, then carve a whale figure on their body, and then gives other tasks such as watching horror movies alone etc. The tasks also include the final challenge to commit suicide.

