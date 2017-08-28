close
Blue Whale Challenge: Class VI student hangs himself to death

In yet another shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy hanged himself to death, following instructions on the infamous 'Blue Whale' online game. The class VI student identified as Parth Singh was found hanging in his bedroom in Maudaha village on Sunday night.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 10:30
Blue Whale Challenge: Class VI student hangs himself to death
Representational Image

Lucknow: In yet another shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy hanged himself to death, following instructions on the infamous 'Blue Whale' online game. The class VI student identified as Parth Singh was found hanging in his bedroom in Maudaha village on Sunday night.

The police said the class sixth student had his father's phone on his hand in which the game, that directs the player to commit suicide after 50 challenges, was on when the dead body was taken. According to the family, Parth had been playing Blue Whale game from the past few days.

As per the reports of IANS, when the parents asked Parth not to play the deadly game, he started using his father's mobile phone in his absence. On Sunday evening, Parth was supposed to attend a friend's birthday party but instead locked himself in the room.

Talking to IANS, Maudaha circle officer (CO) Abhishek Yadav said,"An only child, when he did not open the door, his father Vikram Singh, broke open the door and found him hanging. The suicide seems to have been triggered by the blue whale game and a probe is underway."

"We are sending IT experts to go through the mobile records and history," he added. 

The Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh, in a letter to all district police chiefs, had asked for complete compliance with the order of the Union Government banning the dangerous game.

However, this is not the first incident in India in connection with this Blue Whale challenge. A few days back, a class 10 student hailing from West Bengal's Midnapore district, allegedly committed suicide by suffocating himself. Similarly, a 14-year-old Mumbai boy jumped off the terrace of his home on August 1 in a bid to complete the task. 

The Blue Whale game firstly asks the player to draw a whale on a piece of paper, then carve a whale figure on their body, and then gives other tasks such as watching horror movies alone etc. The tasks include the final challenge to commit suicide.

(With inputs from IANS)

Blue Whale Challenge



