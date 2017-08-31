Blue Whale Challenge enters Assam: 17-year-old attempts suicide

Guwahati: The 'Whale' has hit Assam's capital city, Guwahati. A Class X student was admitted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital here on Tuesday, after he showed some abnormal behaviour.

The student, with Blue Whale mark on his hand, was showing abnormal behaviour, after he played a few online games during the last few days.

Speaking on the same, Ramen Talukdar, GMCH Superintendent, told ANI that the student is under constant and close observation of a team of doctors and experts at psychiatric department of the hospital.

He said the student is making attempts to move out from the hospital ward, "The patient needs to be under constant observation."

What is Blue Whale game?

Originated in Russia, the deadly Blue Whale game or Blue Whale Challenge gives players a series of 50 tasks which culminates in suicide by jumping off a terrace building. The participants are also asked to share evidence in the form of photographs of the dreaded challenges completed by them.

The tasks include watching horror movies, waking up at unusual hours and self-harming.

If reports are to be believed, the task has claimed lives of hundreds of teenagers across several countries. However, this suicide in Mumbai's Andheri would likely be the first such case in India.