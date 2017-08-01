close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 09:06
Blue Whale challenge: Minutes before his death, this is what Mumbai teen Manpreet Sahans had posted

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, Mumbai police on Monday reportedly confirmed that Manpreet Sahans, the 14-year-old teen committed suicide to win dreaded 'Blue Whale Challenge'. 

As per the reports of leading portal India Today, initial investigations have revealed that two days before committing suicide, Sahans had search for ways to jump from the terrace on the internet.  An insider had also informed the portal that, while leaving his school on Friday, the deceased teen had told his friends that he wouldn't come to school on Monday.

It has also been said that the boy's behaviour had changed completely, a  week before the incident. His parents also had doubt but they did not have an idea that their son will take this extreme step and end his life. They are now in a state of shock, claims media reports. 

Minutes before committing suicide, the Mumbai teen took a picture which shows him sitting on the terrace parapet.  The picture features the boy's legs only and it was captioned, "Soon the only thing you would be left with is a picture of me."

India Today has quoted a police officer, who is part of the investigation saying, "A person from another building saw Manpreet sitting on the parapet and kept asking him to get down. Manpreet even took a selfie with the person from where he was sitting and posted it on the group. He told his friends that one person was stopping him from committing suicide and that he would jump once he goes down."

Issuing an advisory to all parents in the Mumbai Police said that Sahans' parents are in a state of shock. Two people watched boy jumping from terrace. We advise people to look after their children and keep tab on their behaviour.

As per the reports, Sahans' neighbour who was witnessing the incident left from his terrace to save him but Sahans jumped down after watching the man coming his way. By the time he reached there, Sahan had already jumped. However, the man took him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. 

What is Blue Whale game? 

Originated in Russia, the deadly Blue Whale game or Blue Whale Challenge gives players a series of 50 tasks which culminates in suicide by jumping off a terrace building. The participants are also asked to share evidence in the form of photographs of the dreaded challenges completed by them.

The tasks include watching horror movies, waking up at unusual hours and self-harming. 

If reports are to be believed, the task has claimed lives of hundreds of teenagers across several countries. However, this suicide in Mumbai's Andheri would likely be the first such case in India.

